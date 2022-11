Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – As winter closes in, airports will be well prepared to continue operations.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded more than $76.2 million to 85 airports across 28 states for snowplows, de-icing equipment, and new or upgraded buildings to store this equipment.

Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg received $4,569,500 to construct and renovate buildings that store snow removal equipment.

