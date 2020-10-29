Fayetteville prepares for second ‘Gnomevember’

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – It is almost time for the gnomes to invade the Town of Fayetteville once again.

This is the second year for Fayetteville’s ‘Gnomevember’ month-long celebration as gnomes will be hidden throughout town both outside and inside businesses.

Anyone who wants to participate can stop at the visitors center, get a tracking sheet and set out to find 12 gnomes to claim a prize.

Fayetteville CVB Director Tabitha Stover says throughout the month of November, they will keep it interesting by adding gnomes for bonus points and hosting related events.

“So you might see some gnome characters running around town,” Stover said. “Wild Art and Wonderful Things is home to Fayetteville’s famous resident gnome, the largest gnome we have in town, so a lot of people go in there and do selfies in Gnomvember and get a picture with Walter the Gnome.”

This is will start on Sunday on November 1 and last the entire month. For more information, click here.