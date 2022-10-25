Fayette Nursing & Rehabilitation Center employee recognized by statewide association

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Activity Professional Association (APA) honored Linda Laughery with the 2022 David Scarberry award at the organization’s annual conference.

WVAPA presents the David Scarberry award to activities professionals making outstanding contributions and sacrifices supporting the profession.

Scarberry was a founding member of WVAPA and integral to bringing the activities director position to a professional level.

Laughery has dedicated 23 years at Fayette Nursing & Rehabilitation, starting in 1999 as an activities assistant and working her way up to activities director.

In her role, Laughery coordinates and implements activity programs for Fayette NRC residents.

“I enjoy working with the elderly, making smiles and memories,” Laughery said. “They make every day special. They teach us about compassion and care and appreciate everything done for them. They teach us the value of kind words and how a smile can brighten your day.”

Fayette NRC Executive Director Susan Richmond nominated Laughery for the award because of her love for the residents, willingness to help, and positive attitude.

