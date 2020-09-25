Fayette County to offer barrier-free testing on Friday

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – This week, Governor Jim Justice said all counties in orange or red must respond with mass testing every day.

Tomorrow (Friday, Sept. 25), the Fayette County Health Department and their community partners will be at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center in Mt. Hope from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This a free testing event. No symptoms or doctor’s order required.

Next week, the health department will be back at the welcome center on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New River Health will also be conducting testing on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the old K-Mart parking lot in Oak Hill.