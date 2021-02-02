Fayette County libraries offers new digital escape rooms

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County libraries are offering a variety of different types of escapes rooms.

Library staff members are currently working on a new Great Gatsby themed escape room for adults called Envy. The library is also offering a collection of digital escape rooms for all ages on its website and Facebook page.

“The fun thing about digital escape rooms you can do it by yourself or you can set up a virtual game night on Facebook messenger or facetime and everyone can be on their computers at home and work the escape room together and see if you can get out,” Library Clerk Jamie Pritt said.

For more information on all of the escape rooms being offered, click here.