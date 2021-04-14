Fayette County currently in the middle of a month long Earth Day celebration

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Destination Downtown Oak Hill has partnered with the Department of Environmental Protection to create a month long Earth Day event.

The event stated back on April 1st and will run through April 30th. Participants are tasked with going around to the five photo opportunity locations throughout the county and then sharing their pictures on social media using the hashtag fayettecowvearthday. Once the checklist is completed, participants are then entered for chance to win prizes from local businesses.

“It just shows how much our county wants to be a unified group in supporting each other and creating awareness to beautify our county and make it look the best that it possibly can,” said Destination Downtown Oak Hill Executive Director Christa Hodges. “It’s beautiful, it’s a beautiful thing to see everybody coming together and wanting to be a team.”

To participate you can pick up a registration form from the Ansted, Mount Hope, and Oak Hill Libraries or the Fayetteville and New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureaus.

Participants are also encouraged to download the Litterati app which tracks your litter clean up efforts and clean up the county as you go to each location.

For more information on the event and to see the prizes visit the Destination Downtown Oak Hill Facebook page.

Related