SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – A fatal two-vehicle accident is reported in Raleigh County.

According to Beckley Dispatch, the accident occurred this morning in Shady Spring around 11:30 a.m.

The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the other vehicle sustained no injuries.

Names are currently being withheld. No criminal charges are pending at this time.

