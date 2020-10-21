Fatal crash under investigation in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a fatal crash.

According to a press release, on Wednesday, October 21, 22020, Clarence Cable Jr was traveling north on Old Rt 19 on his motorcycle. Danny Rader was pulling out of Kitty Hawk Lane attempting to travel south on Old Rt 19. When Mr. Rader pulled out onto the roadway, he collided head on with Mr. Cable.

Mr. Cable was transported to Summersville Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. This matter is under investigation by Cpl. J.D. Ellison with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.