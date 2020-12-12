Families come out for Shade Tree Car Club’s ‘Hot Rodding Santa’

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Shade Tree Car Club invited families out to see Santa and his Ford T-Bucket.

Dubbed ‘Hot Rodding Santa Clause,’ the car club set up at the Beckley Plaza Mall and gave families a chance to celebrate the holidays with their kids. Children could ask Santa what they wanted for Christmas and even got some photo opportunities.

Shade Tree Car Club Secretary and Treasurer Stephanie French said they were incredibly happy with the reception from the community.

“We couldn’t be more overjoyed at the turnout that we’ve had here today. Shade Tree is all about the community, and we consider the community our family. And with COVID and the way 2020 has been, we just wanted to spread love and joy the best way we possibly can,” French said.

Families could also get professional photographs done, with proceeds going to the local hospice house and the Raleigh County Animal Shelter.