FALL FUN! Antique Tractor Ride Saturday

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) The Tahoe Tractor Club has announced its annual Antique Tractor Ride for Saturday, October 2, in the Alderson area. Organizer Joe Clay said, “People are welcome to join the ride but it is BYOT! (Bring Your Own Tractor)”

The ride will begin at J&M Farm on Hamilton Ridge Road near Alderson with the line up starting at 10:00 am and the tractors expected to begin moving around 10:30 am.

The ride will proceed on Hamilton Ridge Road to Blue Sulphur Road and then to Rt. 12 in Alderson. They will cross the Alderson Memorial Bridge to the Monroe County side of Alderson and drive down Railroad Avenue then across the new bridge to Maple Avenue. They will follow Maple Avenue to North Monroe Street and then to Hemlock Avenue before returning to the Blue Sulphur Road and Hamilton Ridge.

It should be a beautiful fall day to enjoy the color beginning on the trees, fall flowers, and the company of family and friends. For those coming to Alderson to watch the antique tractors pass by, the Fruits of Labor Café is on the planned route and will be open from 11-3 for its first Saturday hours.

One of the tractors that may be in the ride is a 1948 Oliver 88 which began its working life in Alderson when it was delivered, brand new, by the railroad to the Woodson-Mohler-Prince building on the Monroe County side of Alderson. It was purchased by John Clay and used for custom farming. Today, it is owned by his nephew, Joe Clay. “Ollie” is approaching 75 years old, and is still capable of farm work. It is not likely to be the oldest tractor in the ride!

