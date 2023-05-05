EXCLUSIVE: Local Snowfall Records Shattered This Week

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): While the sun is blazing down and temperatures warming above average late this week, winter returned and set records this week.

Check out the exclusive WOAY, StormWatch 4 story:

The footage is from our own Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill, Meteorologist Brianna Mowery and Braden Petry who took the climb up Snowshoe Mountain this week.

The following records were shattered from the early week snow:

For Snowshoe: Daily snowfall record on May 2: 6″

Daily snowfall record on May 3: 7″

Snowiest May on record with 16″

West Virginia’s highest snowstorm total in the month of May: 20.3″ in Davis

Levi Cornett, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, W.Va., said the late season historical snow comes on the heels of the record least snowiest winter on record.

