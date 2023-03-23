Exclusive Interview: Western Ski Resort Shatters Seasonal Snowfall Record

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): While southern West Virginia is at the end of one of its least snowiest winters on record, the snow won’t stop falling in the Mountain West.

Skyline Bear Valley resort just topped its snowiest winter on record (previously set in the 1982-83 winter) with 643 inches and counting. Mattly Trent, Director of Ski Operations, said managing the snow has been difficult and crews have been spending more time clearing snow from parts of the mountain than grooming.

Check out Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s exclusive interview below:

