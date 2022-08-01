Elgine McArdle chosen to lead West Virginia Republican Party

Charleston, WV (AP): Wheeling attorney Elgine McArdle has been picked as chair of the West Virginia Republican Party. The state’s GOP executive committee elected McArdle to the position during a meeting on Saturday.

McArdle has been a committee member since 2005 and spent five years as an assistant federal prosecutor for the state’s northern district.McArdle succeeds Mark Harris, who chose not to seek a full four-year term after his election in March 2021. Harris was elected to serve the remaining term of the former chair, Melody Potter.

Related