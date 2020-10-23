Elderly Care Center experiences spike in COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – A local elderly care center juggles a couple dozen cases of coronavirus.

Montgomery General Elderly Care Center was lucky to go without any cases for several months. Unfortunately, 22 residents and three employees have tested positive since last month. Most cases have been asymptomatic and only a couple have been hospitalized, but once the virus is in the building, it’s hard to keep it from spreading.

“This virus is airborne and like I said, in the dementia population, that’s hard for them to understand,” explained administrator Deborah Hill. “The staff have done very well because they know and understand to wear the masks and wear the gowns. That’s nearly impossible for a patient that has dementia that can’t tolerate the mask, so it’s very difficult to control.”

Hill says families have been understanding throughout the pandemic and thanks to money from the state, they have purchased iPads for virtual visitation.

