Early Weekend Front Will Trigger Power Outages, Wind Damage

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): High pressure in control of our weather today will quickly be replaced by showers Friday afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder could occur as well.

The wind will pick up and be noticeable on Friday with sustained wind at 10-15 mph and gusts to 30 mph. The rain will end in the evening with one final round of rain between 6-9 a.m. Then, the major wind event will unfold and the timeline is below.

The current High Wind Watch will likely be upgraded to a High Wind Warning by Friday evening in anticipation of the winds. You are urged to have a backup generator ready and prepare for damage at your property, especially if you live on an elevated surface.

Saturday’s High Wind Event Timeline:

9 a.m. to Noon: Rapid clearing with winds increasing to 20 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Noon-3 p.m.: Sunny with damaging winds and power outages developing. Sustained wind 25-35 mph with gusts to 52 mph.

3-6 p.m.: Quickly clouding up, peak gusts 52-56 mph and falling temperatures. Wind damage and power outages expected.

6-9 p.m.: Cloudy. A few flurries developing north of Marlinton. Sustained wind decreasing to 15-20 mph with gusts decreasing to 35 mph.

9 p.m. to Midnight: Cloudy. Light snow in northern Pocahontas County with 1″ accumulation. Wind gusts decreasing to 30 mph.

Winds will rapidly diminish overnight into Sunday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill has the latest forecast:

