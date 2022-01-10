DHHR reports nearly 2300 new COVID cases in past 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 10, 2022, there are currently 15,124 COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 24 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,445 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Summers County, an 81-year old male from Mercer County, an 88-year old female from Mercer County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, an 81-year old male from Summers County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 32-year old female from Ohio County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, a 47-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Monroe County, a 61-year old female from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from Taylor County, a 75-year old male from Mineral County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, a 60-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from Hampshire County, a 63-year old male from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Upshur County, a 62-year old female from Mercer County, and an 89-year old female from Kanawha County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic. Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please choose vaccination to prevent further spread and illness.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (43), Berkeley (2,024), Boone (143), Braxton (76), Brooke (166), Cabell (920), Calhoun (34), Clay (70), Doddridge (18), Fayette (319), Gilmer (25), Grant (101), Greenbrier (245), Hampshire (212), Hancock (217), Hardy (149), Harrison (436), Jackson (75), Jefferson (963), Kanawha (1,639), Lewis (47), Lincoln (142), Logan (184), Marion (429), Marshall (216), Mason (108), McDowell (99), Mercer (388), Mineral (320), Mingo (107), Monongalia (1,117), Monroe (90), Morgan (216), Nicholas (112), Ohio (419), Pendleton (38), Pleasants (47), Pocahontas (23), Preston (263), Putnam (534), Raleigh (586), Randolph (177), Ritchie (44), Roane (72), Summers (61), Taylor (130), Tucker (19), Tyler (39), Upshur (101), Wayne (189), Webster (19), Wetzel (111), Wirt (20), Wood (666), Wyoming (116).

To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Due to weather conditions, please check DHHR’s social media pages and the COVID-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any cancellations.

Barbour County:

7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County:

8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County:

7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County:

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County:

9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County:

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Harrison County:

10:30 AM – 2:00 PM, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 315 E.B. Saunders Way, Clarksburg, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mercer County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Pikeview High School, 3566 Eads Mill Road, Princeton, WV.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Bluefield High School, 535 West Cumberland Road, Bluefield, WV

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Montcalm High School, 710 Simmons Rive Road, Montcalm, WV

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Mingo County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Ave, Chattaroy, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County:

7:00 AM – 10:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center (parking lot), 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County:

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, United Methodist Church, 130 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County:

7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

