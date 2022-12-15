DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase to 1,028; 8 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 15, 2022, there are currently 1,028 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,657 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Monongalia County, a 60-year old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year old male from Cabell County, a 71-year old female from Nicholas County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Wetzel County, and a 79-year old female from Harrison County.

“If you haven’t received your COVID booster and flu shot, I encourage you to schedule both today,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “They provide the best assurance for a healthy holiday season and time with loved ones.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (8), Berkeley (88), Boone (9), Braxton (7), Brooke (10), Cabell (37), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Doddridge (0), Fayette (31), Gilmer (1), Grant (10), Greenbrier (25), Hampshire (8), Hancock (6), Hardy (14), Harrison (26), Jackson (18), Jefferson (36), Kanawha (105), Lewis (8), Lincoln (18), Logan (9), McDowell (1), Marion (66), Marshall (9), Mason (10), Mercer (43), Mineral (19), Mingo (12), Monongalia (55), Monroe (18), Morgan (9), Nicholas (15), Ohio (21), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (9), Preston (21), Putnam (38), Raleigh (44), Randolph (9), Ritchie (8), Roane (9), Summers (6), Taylor (13), Tucker (0), Tyler (5), Upshur (13), Wayne (4), Webster (3), Wetzel (13), Wirt (1), Wood (49), Wyoming (21). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.​

Related