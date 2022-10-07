DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase to 1,022; 5 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 7, 2022, there are currently 1,022 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been five deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,450 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 57-year-old male from Wood County, a 90-year-old female from Wayne County, a 79-year-old female from Fayette County, a 93-year-old female from Lincoln County, and an 84-year-old female from Kanawha County.

“Our thoughts are with the families who are experiencing the pain of loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot today to protect yourself, your family, and your community.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (12), Berkeley (69), Boone (12), Braxton (7), Brooke (9), Cabell (27), Calhoun (3), Clay (2), Doddridge (5), Fayette (28), Gilmer (3), Grant (2), Greenbrier (18), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (5), Harrison (47), Jackson (14), Jefferson (46), Kanawha (69), Lewis (18), Lincoln (7), Logan (19), Marion (39), Marshall (16), Mason (8), McDowell (10), Mercer (48), Mineral (18), Mingo (18), Monongalia (41), Monroe (7), Morgan (23), Nicholas (20), Ohio (21), Pendleton (6), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (8), Preston (43), Putnam (26), Raleigh (51), Randolph (4), Ritchie (6), Roane (11), Summers (8), Taylor (17), Tucker (1), Tyler (5), Upshur (13), Wayne (13), Webster (2), Wetzel (1), Wirt (3), Wood (48), Wyoming (38). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are recommended to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.

