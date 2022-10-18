DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases decrease to 876; three deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 18, 2022, there are currently 876 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,479 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old male from McDowell County, and a 94-year-old female from Kanawha County.

“Protecting the health, safety, and well-being of every West Virginian is our ultimate goal,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must find the strength to support our friends and neighbors while continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through vaccination and boosters.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (10), Berkeley (79), Boone (10), Braxton (2), Brooke (11), Cabell (32), Calhoun (4), Clay (0), Doddridge (2), Fayette (22), Gilmer (2), Grant (6), Greenbrier (20), Hampshire (12), Hancock (6), Hardy (4), Harrison (52), Jackson (8), Jefferson (26), Kanawha (77), Lewis (5), Lincoln (11), Logan (18), Marion (36), Marshall (8), Mason (6), McDowell (12), Mercer (40), Mineral (16), Mingo (20), Monongalia (49), Monroe (4), Morgan (10), Nicholas (16), Ohio (18), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (7), Preston (18), Putnam (14), Raleigh (46), Randolph (16), Ritchie (4), Roane (6), Summers (11), Taylor (9), Tucker (2), Tyler (2), Upshur (7), Wayne (10), Webster (6), Wetzel (2), Wirt (0), Wood (35), Wyoming (22). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.

