DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases decrease to 1,125; 10 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 3, 2022; there are currently 1,125 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been ten deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,426 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 24-year-old male from Mingo County, a 69-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 90-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year-old female from Grant County, a 76-year-old female from Wirt County, a 93-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 99-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Wetzel County, and an 89-year old female from Ohio County.

“Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to grieving families and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Protect yourself and your loved ones by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (15), Berkeley (70), Boone (12), Braxton (6), Brooke (16), Cabell (75), Calhoun (3), Clay (0), Doddridge (4), Fayette (20), Gilmer (4), Grant (4), Greenbrier (22), Hampshire (11), Hancock (13), Hardy (8), Harrison (68), Jackson (4), Jefferson (35), Kanawha (70), Lewis (7), Lincoln (11), Logan (26), Marion (48), Marshall (18), Mason (15), McDowell (14), Mercer (66), Mineral (20), Mingo (14), Monongalia (53), Monroe (12), Morgan (9), Nicholas (19), Ohio (16), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (8), Preston (19), Putnam (30), Raleigh (63), Randolph (10), Ritchie (1), Roane (5), Summers (6), Taylor (17), Tucker (8), Tyler (6), Upshur (8), Wayne (33), Webster (4), Wetzel (6), Wirt (1), Wood (56), Wyoming (30). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages six months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages six months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are advised to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.

