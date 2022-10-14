DHHR reports 903 active COVID-19 cases; 13 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 14, 2022, there are currently 903 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,470 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year-old female from Cabell County, a 64-year-old male from Taylor County, a 67-year-old-female from Wyoming County, a 91-year old male from Brooke County, a 72-year old female from Mercer County, a 45-year old female from Mercer County, a 97-year old female from Raleigh County, a 96-year old female from Jefferson County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Taylor County, a 72-year old female from Monongalia County, and a 99-year old female from Raleigh County.

“The more people who choose to get vaccinated and boosted, the safer everyone can be,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “COVID vaccines and boosters are widely available, free, and easy to schedule.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (76), Boone (7), Braxton (9), Brooke (23), Cabell (24), Calhoun (3), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (13), Gilmer (5), Grant (5), Greenbrier (19), Hampshire (10), Hancock (13), Hardy (9), Harrison (42), Jackson (13), Jefferson (31), Kanawha (77), Lewis (11), Lincoln (10), Logan (39), Marion (31), Marshall (10), Mason (12), McDowell (9), Mercer (38), Mineral (19), Mingo (19), Monongalia (32), Monroe (9), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (16), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (9), Preston (20), Putnam (16), Raleigh (40), Randolph (5), Ritchie (4), Roane (12), Summers (8), Taylor (7), Tucker (0), Tyler (5), Upshur (9), Wayne (13), Webster (6), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (46), Wyoming (27). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.

Related