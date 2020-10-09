DHHR reports 382 new COVID-19 cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 9, 2020, there have been 617,045 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 17,707 total cases and 376 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 678 588 90 17 Greenbrier 142 127 15 3 McDowell 96 76 20 0 Mercer 450 171 279 28 Monroe 166 144 22 8 Nicholas 136 90 46 3 Pocahontas 60 59 1 0 Raleigh 596 525 71 8 Summers 62 47 15 0 Wyoming 135 91 44 5

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 164 57 25

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Logan County, a 65-year old male from Wayne County, a 68-year old female from Jackson County, and a 61-year old female from Fayette County. “We continue to grieve the loss of more West Virginians today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest sympathies are expressed to their families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (130), Berkeley (1,187), Boone (267), Braxton (16), Brooke (128), Cabell (978), Calhoun (29), Clay (48), Doddridge (40), Fayette (678), Gilmer (50), Grant (169), Greenbrier (142), Hampshire (115), Hancock (165), Hardy (98), Harrison (498), Jackson (311), Jefferson (470), Kanawha (3,054), Lewis (47), Lincoln (195), Logan (688), Marion (318), Marshall (196), Mason (154), McDowell (96), Mercer (450), Mineral (181), Mingo (427), Monongalia (2,135), Monroe (166), Morgan (73), Nicholas (136), Ohio (408), Pendleton (55), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (168), Putnam (675), Raleigh (596), Randolph (303), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (62), Taylor (151), Tucker (44), Tyler (20), Upshur (168), Wayne (428), Webster (9), Wetzel (67), Wirt (19), Wood (401), Wyoming (135).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Mingo, Nicholas, Taylor, and Wood counties, and Saturday in Wood County:

Mingo County, October 9, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County, October 9, 1:00 PM – 4 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Taylor County, October 9, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wood County, October 9: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Wood County, October 10: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.