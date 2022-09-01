DHHR reports 3,151 active COVID-19 cases; 5 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 1, 2022; there are currently 3,151 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, five deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,291 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old male from Wayne County, a 95-year-old male from Ohio County, a 71-year-old female from Putnam County, a 94-year-old female from Marion County, and a 92-year-old female from Hancock County.

“To honor the lives of these West Virginians who have passed, I ask that you get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest sympathies are extended at this time of grief.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (31), Berkeley (231), Boone (67), Braxton (12), Brooke (36), Cabell (113), Calhoun (13), Clay (12), Doddridge (11), Fayette (112), Gilmer (13), Grant (23), Greenbrier (69), Hampshire (27), Hancock (33), Hardy (75), Harrison (118), Jackson (29), Jefferson (89), Kanawha (226), Lewis (41), Lincoln (55), Logan (63), Marion (97), Marshall (43), Mason (64), McDowell (40), Mercer (184), Mineral (81), Mingo (25), Monongalia (149), Monroe (44), Morgan (9), Nicholas (47), Ohio (63), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (12), Pocahontas (10), Preston (23), Putnam (79), Raleigh (124), Randolph (73), Ritchie (10), Roane (30), Summers (13), Taylor (16), Tucker (14), Tyler (18), Upshur (84), Wayne (38), Webster (9), Wetzel (48), Wirt (5), Wood (149), Wyoming (38). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages six months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those five years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over four months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

