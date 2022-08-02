DHHR reports 3,111 active COVID-19 cases statewide, 2 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 2; there are currently 3,111 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, two deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,163 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old male from Ohio County and an 88-year-old female from Brooke County.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sincere condolences are extended to these families.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES: Barbour (44), Berkeley (173), Boone (62), Braxton (14), Brooke (28), Cabell (174), Calhoun (9), Clay (6), Doddridge (7), Fayette (104), Gilmer (9), Grant (15), Greenbrier(69), Hampshire (37), Hancock (32), Hardy (31), Harrison (118), Jackson (24), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (291), Lewis (25), Lincoln (48), Logan (72), Marion (107), Marshall (54), Mason (36), McDowell (37), Mercer (151), Mineral (36), Mingo (49), Monongalia (122), Monroe (42), Morgan (21), Nicholas (58), Ohio (63), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (12), Preston (35), Putnam (111), Raleigh (193), Randolph (29), Ritchie (19), Roane (33), Summers (24), Taylor (27), Tucker (0), Tyler (8), Upshur (34), Wayne (48), Webster (19), Wetzel (15), Wirt (13), Wood (180), Wyoming (52).

To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary Tab, which is sortable by county.

DHHR recommends that West Virginians ages six months and older get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID 19. Individuals 5 years and older should receive booster shots when due. DHHR recommends second booster shots for individuals age 50 and older four months or more from their first booster. Additionally, DHHR recommends individuals 12 years and older with severe chronic health conditions rendering them immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot making it easier to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/ppages/testing.aspx.

