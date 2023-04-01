Destructive Winds Slam Southern West Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Gusty winds along and behind a cold front were responsible for putting at least 64,000 people in the dark in West Virginia on Saturday.

Beckley reported a top wind gust of 57 mph while Bluefield had a top end gust of 56 mph.

Below is a montage of user-submitted photos from today’s high winds. We would like to credit the following social media followers for these submissions: Sarah Hopkins, who captured a fire in MacArthur caused by a downed power line, Whitney Martin for capturing a power line and fire in Crab Orchard, Goldie Parker for damage to a property, April Summers Albaugh for a downed tree in Dixie and Kim King for the tree across the roadway in Victor.

Braden Petry’s forecast is below:

(143) April 1 Weather- Gusty Winds Continue – YouTube

