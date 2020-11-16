Destination: Downtown Oak Hill calling on residents and businesses to participate in Christmas decorating contest

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Destination: Downtown Oak Hill is once again hosting a Christmas decorating contest for both businesses and homes with an Oak Hill address.

Those who wish to participate can fill out their form and turn it into the New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau by December 5 to participate. The form can also be picked up at the CVB or it can be emailed to you.

Destination: Downtown Executive Director Christa Hodges says this year, the theme will coincide with the city’s parade theme.

“The city’s Christmas parade is ‘Light Up the Season.’ Well, we’ve chosen to go with the same theme for our decorating contest, and we’re asking people to channel their inner Clark Griswold,” she said.

Hodges says she hopes this continues to grow to the point where Oak Hill will be a Christmas destination for people to come check out every year.

First second and third placed winners in both categories will be given monetary awards:

Business locations:

1st Place $200

2nd Place $150

3rd Place $100

Residential locations:

1st Place $150

2nd Place $100

3rd Place $75