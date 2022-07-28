Deadline for West Virginia School Clothes Benefit application extended to August 12

West Virginia (WOAY)- The DHHR Bureau for Family Assistance has extended the WV School Clothes Benefit application deadline to August 12 following a recent system-wide outage. Each eligible child receives a $200 benefit towards purchasing school clothes or piece goods for families that sew their children’s clothing.

Families of school-age children that receive WV WORKS cash assistance, Parents and guardians of foster care children, and Children ages 4-8 who receive SNAP benefits and are enrolled in school with a household income below 130% of the federal poverty level automatically qualify for benefits. Others may be eligible for benefits based on monthly income limits by the size of the household.

Families may apply online at www.wvpath.org by 5:00 pm on August 12. Additionally, families can request a paper application at their local DHHR office or by calling 1-877-716-1212. Applicants submitting paper applications must postmark their submission by August 12 to qualify. Visit dhhr.wv.gov for more information.

