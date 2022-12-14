Deadline approaching for high school students interested in becoming WV teachers to apply for $40,000 scholarship

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – High school seniors aspiring to become teachers in the Mountain state have until December 31 to apply for the Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program scholarship.

The scholarship provides up to $10,000 annually for 25 new scholars from a national applicant pool.

The program is designed to help West Virginia address the ongoing teacher shortages in math, science, special education, and elementary education.

Scholarship recipients commit to teaching in one of these high-demand fields in west Virginia for at least five years after graduation.

The program pairs each student with a practicing classroom teacher mentor who provides guidance throughout their college careers.

The Underwood-Smith award is stackable with other financial aid forms, such as the Promise Scholarship.

For more information or to apply, visit collegeforwv.com/underwoodsmith.

Related