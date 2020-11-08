Crossroads Mall reopens after Saturday evening gas leak

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Firefighters have cleared the scene of a gas leak earlier this evening.
Dispatchers say a caller reported smoke inside the Buckle store at Crossroads Mall around 6:06 p.m. Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department responded to the scene and determined the smoke was actually gas. All occupants were told to evacuate.
Jan Care and Mountaineer Gas also responded to the scene. The mall was cleared and reopened to the public around 8:20 p.m. No injuries or illnesses were reported.
