COVID-19 cases increase among youth

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A troubling COVID-19 trend continues in our state.

West Virginia is seeing the number of active cases continue to rise. A concerning factor is that younger age groups are most vulnerable to the spike, including those high school age and younger who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated according to the state’s guidelines.

“We’re certainly seeing an increase in cases, unfortunately,” said Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart. “Particularly in the younger age group. In adolescents as well as the 18-29 year-old age group. Seeing significant rapid spread, which is concerning for the potential of variant type of behavior.”

Dr. Stewart adds that the FDA is still running tests and tracking data on those younger than 16 to determine vaccine eligibility.