Cottrell out for season with torn Achilles

WOAY – Today, West Virginia revealed that freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell suffered a torn Achilles and will be out for the remainder of the season.

The Las Vegas native, who graduated from Huntington Prep, appeared in all 10 games this season. He averaged 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest. Cottrell suffered the injury during the first half of the Mountaineers win over Northeastern on Tuesday.

In other West Virginia basketball news, the women’s team’s game against Kansas State on January 5 has been postponed, due to the Wildcats experiencing COVID-19 related issues. The Mountaineers’ upcoming game against Kansas on Jan. 2 is set to be played as scheduled.