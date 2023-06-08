Consumer Product Safety Commission issues warning about Boppy Newborn Loungers

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging people to stop using an infant pillow that has been linked to the deaths of at least ten babies.

Boppy newborn loungers were originally recalled in September of 2021 following the deaths of eight infants.

Babies can suffocate in certain positions on the pillow or roll off it onto other dangerous surfaces.

Some people have continued to use the product resulting in two additional deaths since the recall.

Officials say used boppy loungers also appear for sale on sites like Facebook marketplace, which is illegal.

Anyone who owns the product should stop using it immediately.

For more information, visit cpsc.gov.

Related