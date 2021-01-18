Congresswoman Miller announces nearly $100,000 for AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers in Southern West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today a grant worth $96,147 from AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP to the Council of the Southern Mountains in Welch, West Virginia.

The grant will be used to place 300 volunteers in McDowell, Wyoming, Mingo, and Raleigh Counties.

“I thank AmeriCorps Seniors for investing in Southern West Virginia,” said Congresswoman Miller. “It has been a challenging year and, now more than ever, it is important we take care of our neighbors. I am pleased to see these 300 volunteers serve our communities and make our state an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

AmeriCorps Seniors engage Americans 55 and older through its Foster Grandparent, Senior Companion, and RSVP programs. AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve their communities through initiatives as diverse as combating food insecurity, helping students transition to online schooling, connecting veterans to jobs and benefits, and responding to the new challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.