Congresswoman Miller Announces Congressional App Challenge for Third District

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today that her office will participate in the Congressional Application Challenge for the second year in a row.

The Congressional App Challenge was established by the House of Representatives in 2014 and is a competition aimed at encouraging middle and high school students to code by creating their own applications. It is intended to highlight the value of computer science and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education.

“As we work to revitalize our economy and bring new opportunities to our state, we must invest in our school-age children,” said Congresswoman Miller. “West Virginia students are the future of our state and we must provide them with the foundation for a successful career. This challenge is an excellent, hands-on way, to get our children involved in STEM.”

The competition is open to all students grades 6-12 who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience. To learn more about the competition or to submit an app, visit the website at www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us