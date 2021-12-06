Congresswoman Carol Miller visits Rainelle to discuss Communities of Healing program

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller, who represents West Virginia’s third congressional district, visited Greenbrier County Monday afternoon to discuss the effects of the region’s Communities of Healing Program.

The program began back in 2020. It’s designed to give those who have struggles with drug addiction a chance to find fulfilling work in their communities.

“Recovery is so important,” Miller said. “We’ve had issues in southern West Virginia with opioids. So I want to help support them any way possible.”

The program is funded through the Appalachian Regional Commission, which was established by Congress to help spur economic development in the region.

The Communities of Healing program is also designed on the success of Fruits of Labor, which is a local café and bakery chain. For the past nine years, they’ve been helping people in recovery through their business.

And they are now working with other local entrepreneurs to get more local businesses to join the initiative.

“They have this opportunity to strengthen their business, add this layer of social mission, and be able to employ someone in recovery, because we can’t do this alone,” Fruits of Labor President Tammy Jordan said.”

Fruits of Labor has multiple locations across southern West Virginia, including two new ones that are soon to be up and running in Montgomery and Beckley.

