CONCORD’S BECKLEY-RALEIGH COUNTY FOUNDATION DINNER POSTPONED

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – The Concord University Foundation is announcing that the 2020 Beckley-Raleigh County Foundation Dinner scheduled for Nov. 5, 2020 has been postponed due to recent increases in COVID-19 cases in the surrounding area.

The event has been rescheduled for April 22, 2021, and guests will still have the opportunity to hear motivational speaker J.R. Martinez. A burn survivor, Army veteran, actor, New York Times best-selling author, and winner of Dancing with the Stars, Martinez will join guests live via Zoom that evening to share his journey through his inspirational presentation “Facing Adversity with Optimism and Resilience”.

The dinner will take place in the Bright Ballroom at The Resort at Glade Springs. The reception will begin at 5 p.m., the meal will be served at 7 p.m. and Martinez will virtually join guests live at 8 p.m.

Proceeds from the Beckley Dinner contribute to the Foundation’s annual fund, which supports student scholarships and campus improvement projects. For additional information, to purchase a ticket or to become a sponsor, visit www.concord.edu/beckleydinner