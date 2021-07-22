Concord University planning for a return to normalcy this fall

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Faculty and staff at Concord University are getting excited for the upcoming fall semester.

After a lengthy time last year having virtual classes, they want the student body to get back to a sense of normalcy this year, switching away from the virtual classrooms and showing students what they can look forward to at Concord.

They’ll be bringing back in-person classes, full classrooms, sporting events and plenty of in-person activities for the students to look forward to.

“I think students are ready to get back to in-person activities,” said Dean of Students Dr. Sarah Beasley.

They say that bringing back the social aspect of college can be almost as important as the academic part, and that students that are happy outside the classroom will fare better in the long run.

“There’s a lot of research that shows students engaged in campus life are more likely to be successful in the classroom too. That’s why it’s so important to let students know they belong and that we are a family here at Concord.”

Related