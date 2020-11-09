Concord University acknowledges first generation college students

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University is acknowledging First Generation College Student Day.

First generation college students are identified as anyone who is the first person in their household to attend a higher learning institution.

Kristen O’Sullivan, the Student Support Services Director with Concord University, says that it’s important to celebrate the achievements of these students and all of the challenges they’ve overcome.

“We are celebrating our first generation students that are currently here and are with us right now, because they’ve just overcome so many obstacles to make it here. And then do a wonderful job and do all kinds of amazing things in life,” O’Sullivan said.

First generation students are also typically able to qualify for grants and scholarships to help with their schooling costs.