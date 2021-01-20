Concord preparing for Hilltoppers, Cardinals

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – It’s week 3 of the Mountain East Conference basketball season, and for Concord that means with West Liberty and Wheeling.

The Mountain Lion squads are scheduled to host the Hilltoppers Wednesday in Athens before going to visit the Cardinals on Saturday. Both teams will be looking for improvements after losing at Davis & Elkins last weekend.

The season may be just two weeks old, but already some MEC schools have been forced to postpone games due to COVID-19. Concord hasn’t faced that situation yet this month, and the two head coaches says the players deserve credit for following guidelines and giving the teams a chance to play.

Also in college basketball news, both WVU Tech teams will play several games this weekend for the first time since the start of 2021. The men will host Carlow Friday before going to Ohio Christian Saturday; the women go to Asbury Thursday and host Concordia on Saturday.