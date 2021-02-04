Concord football welcomes newest Mountain Lions

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord head football coach Dave Walker following a busy National Signing Day for the Mountain Lions.

While the Mountain Lions have to play a game under Walker due to COVID-19, this is his second recruiting class since being named head coach in December 2019. 22 players signed their letters to intent to play at Concord next fall, including two Wyoming East seniors – Caleb Bower & Josh Reilley. As a Wyoming County native himself, Walker acknowledges it is unique to be able to recruit players from his home area.

Walker says it’s been a challenge adjusting with the different circumstances brought on by the pandemic, but Concord does have a spring slate of football games to look forward to in March & April.