Statewide Click It or Ticket campaign issued through March 20

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is coordinating a statewide Click It or Ticket visibility campaign.

State law enforcement officers will be out monitoring that drivers are buckled correctly, as well as making sure there are no unrestrained children in the car.

In 2020, 47% of all passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the state were not wearing a seat belt. The campaign is set to keep all vehicle occupants safe while traveling.

Public Information Specialist with GHSP Aimee Cantrell said, “I would probably just encourage all drivers and passengers to make sure that they use their seat belts every time they’re in a vehicle. If you’re in a crash, it’s the one thing that will keep you within the vehicle and it will keep you the safest to prevent injuries or death when compared to not wearing your seat belt.”

This statewide campaign is preparing for the national Click It or Ticket campaign that begins in May.

