BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Class AA quarterfinal matchup between North Marion & Bluefield!

The Beavers forced three Huskie turnovers in the first half, jumping out to a 13-0 lead. While North Marion would trim the deficit to 13-7, Bluefield quickly responded to go into halftime up 19-7. They would go on to win 33-10.

Bluefield will face Fairmont Senior in the semifinals; it’s the fourth straight year the Beavers and Polar Bears have met in the postseason.