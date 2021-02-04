City of Welch officially agrees to host regional “Coalfields Cookoff” BBQ competition

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The City of Welch has finalized an agreement to host the inaugural “Coalfields Cookoff.”

The event will be a “Kansas City BBQ Society” sanctioned master series cookoff. Chefs from all over the country will be coming to Welch to compete for a title that would take them to Kansas City.

“If they win here, they’re able to go compete in ‘The Royal’ in Kansas City for the big BBQ championship with the ‘Kansas City BBQ Society,'” said Welch Business Development Specialist Jason Grubb. “We’ve had teams from all across the county already contact us wanting to come to compete. We’re very excited about that. It’s a big deal for the city of Welch. It’s a big deal for Southern West Virginia.”

The cookoff is scheduled for June 11-12th, but preparation and registration are already well underway.