Church hosts drive-thru live nativity scene

By
Kassie Simmons
-

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – This weekend and next weekend, if you follow the Christmas star, you’ll find baby Jesus.

Kaymoor Community Church puts on its 4th annual live nativity scene to tell the story of Jesus’s birth. On Friday and Saturday, you can visit the live nativity complete with live animals from 6 to 9 p.m. This year, however, things are a bit different.

“We’ve obviously had to change it to where it’s drive-through only,” said pastor Adam Trzicak. “In the past, we would allow people to get out of their cars and interact with the cast and even feed some of the animals, but with the pandemic, we’ve had to limit it to just drive-through. With that being said, we still have opportunities for people to come through, slow down and take pictures.”

The event is free to the public. Visitors are free to interact with characters from the safety of their vehicles.

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

