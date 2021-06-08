Chuck Mathena Center to host second annual Food Truck Frenzy & Festival

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The past year has been tough for local event venues, and the iconic Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton is no exception.

The event center was closed down for most live events from March of 2020 all the way until April of this year.

“It was a really hard year. Venues all over the country were shuttered. We tried to recreate a few things and make the community happy, but not being able to present theater and concerts made it really hard on us.”

With drops in COVID cases and the increasing vaccination effort, they feel they’re ready to get things started again for the summer. And one of the first major events they’re hosting is the Food Truck Frenzy & Festival. It’ll feature live music, food vendors and they are expecting a huge turnout of tourists.

“I think there’s a lot of good things happening in Princeton that a lot of people don’t know. People seem to think it cuts off around Charleston, so bringing tourism to our area is very important.”

The Festival will feature various food truck vendors including: The Snack Shack, Shark Shack, Ol’ Skool Concessions, JD Concessions and Hacksaw’s Lumberjack Grill. As well, beer will be provided by the American Beer Company and Sophisticated Hound Brewing Co.

Five musical acts will be present as well, rotating throughout the night. They include Jefferson Starship, Blessid Union of Souls, Anything But Human, Modern Mimes, Prowess and Transcendence.

The Food Truck Frenzy and Festival kicks off on June 26 from 12:00pm – 11:00pm.

Related