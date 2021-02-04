Charleston’s largest shopping mall for sale

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The mayor of Charleston says the city’s large shopping mall is for sale.

WCHS reported anchor stores Macy’s and Sears closed in recent years at Charleston Town Center. Several other retailers have also departed. The mall has been open after closing for a period of time at the beginning of the pandemic.

The mall was placed in receivership in January 2018 and was purchased an at auction a year later by U.S. National Bank. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Wednesday in a statement that the city will work with buyers to “create a vibrant downtown attraction.”