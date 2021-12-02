Carr, Hylton make college decisions

By
Matt Digby
-

OAK HILL, WV & NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – Two Southern West Virginia seniors signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their careers as student-athletes.

Oak Hill’s Ty Carr will play soccer at Concord, where he will major in business. The three-time sectional champion says it’s the realization of a lifelong dream that he’s able to play soccer in college.

Wyoming East’s Olivia Hylton will play softball at Fairmont State, double majoring in forensics and criminal justice. Hylton, who was a second-team All-State selection last season, says she was looking at Fairmont State from the beginning of her college search, and is excited to join the Lady Falcons.

