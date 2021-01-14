Carnegie Hall offering salt-rising bread cooking class to the public

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg will be offering an online class on January 23rd to the public.

The class will consist of an online “Zoom” lecture to learn how to bake salt-rising bread. The event will be hosted by an expert in salt-rising bread, Jenny Bardwell. Bardwell has taught in-person at Carnegie Hall in the past.

“It’s a tradition that dates way back and (Bardwell) has written a book about it that describes the origins of salt-rising bread and how women in Appalachia used salt-rising bread to make their bread rise. It’s really quite fascinating, the history of it, but it’s also really neat to watch her and be able to partake in a class where she’s going to make it.”

For more information on the event and how to sign up, visit Carnegie Hall’s website or Facebook page.