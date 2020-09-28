Carnegie Hall hosting online concert fundraiser October 7th

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Despite being temporarily closed, Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg is working to stay involved with community events.

Carnegie Hall has partnered with Suzanne Vega for an online fundraiser concert. Vega will play a livestreamed concert from Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City on October 8th.

“Any tickets that are purchased through Carnegie Hall, half of the proceeds of the ticket sales come to us,” said Carnegie Hall President/CEO Sara Crickenburger. “Which is really great, it was very kind of her to think about that. She’s just released a new album, and she’s going to have her full band at the Blue Note. It should be really great.”

Tickets for this event are $20 with a $4 processing fee, and a direct link can be found on Carnegie Hall’s Facebook page.