Capito’s childhood cancer legislation reauthorized and signed into law

Washington, DC (WOAY) – The Childhood Cancer Survivorship, Treatment, Access, and Research (STAR) Act of 2022 authored by Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Jack Reed (D-RI) has been signed into law and reauthorized by President Biden.

The STAR Act helps advance pediatric cancer research and child-focused cancer treatments while improving childhood cancer surveillance and providing resources for survivors.

Since being signed into law in 2018, the STAR Act has helped deliver over $120 million to fund promising childhood cancer research and assist patients and families battling cancer.

